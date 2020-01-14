Ghulam Sarwar takes notice of child’s death at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday took notice of the death of a four-year-old girl, who died after falling from a railing on the third level of the Islamabad International Airport visitors’ area a day earlier, and sought a detailed report from the authorities.

The minister also directed the staff to make escalators safe to avoid any mishap in the future. Khan is also expected to visit the house of the deceased, Anaya, to extend his condolence with her heirs.

The child was being carried by her mother when she fell from the third level of the airport to the first and was critically injured. Her family was at the airport to receive Umrah pilgrims.

She was first taken to the airport’s trauma center and then to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where she died.

When asked, the airport manager had said: “It was an accident. No complaint has been lodged by her parents so far.”