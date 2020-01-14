FM Qureshi condoles with new Omanese monarch over his predecessor’s demise

MUSCAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday offered his condolences to the royal family of Oman after the death of long-reigning Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said.

“The government of Pakistan and its people are heartbroken over the passing of Sultan Qaboos,” Qureshi said while expressing grief to the new ruler of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq.

The foreign minister said that the departed ruler was known as a “benevolent, orderly and peaceful ruler”. He also prayed for his forgiveness.

“During his reign, Oman made ideal development,” he said and added that the country lost a sincere leader and Pakistan lost a trusted friend.

Sultan Haitham thanked the foreign minister for his visit and pledged that Oman’s government will strive to promote peace and security in the region based on the golden principles laid down by his predecessor.

Qureshi was received by Pakistan’s ambassador to Oman, Ahsan Wagan, and other officials of Oman’s Foreign Ministry at the Muscat International Airport.

During his half-century reign, Sultan Qaboos thoroughly modernised his country but also forged a broader role as a go-between in regional and international crises.

In the high-stakes Iran nuclear crisis, Oman played a discreet role in the dialogue between Tehran and Washington, leading to the 2015 deal involving Western powers, which three years later was unilaterally abandoned by US President Donald Trump.