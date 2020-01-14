Continuous rain spells paralysed the lives and traffic as well

Sir I want to show my concerns about the continuous rain spell or heavy rain paralysed the life of a person due to poor sewerage system.

The reason behind is that many people living in low-lying areas found knee-deep rain water in the roads so they stuck in their houses due to inundated roads. Some of them reach their offices by all means like pushing their cars or bikes on the roads contaminated with water. So the public faces huge traffic jams, And the other major disaster that the public faces in heavy rainfall is basically the tripped transformer sometimes leads to cut off the light connection for the whole day. And stopped the working of housewives. In short the working life is paralyzed by all means when there is heavy rainfall outside.

So the prime minister should take into consideration that proper roads infrastructure is necessary to mobilize this paralysed life even during heavy rainfall, so the proper sewerage system should be planned by the government as soon as possible.

FATIMA SATTAR

Lahore