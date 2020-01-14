Cabinet okays launch of new airline

–Firdous says govt to fulfill over 100,000 vacant posts in four months

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for the launch of AirSial, a new airline, and gave a green light to the signing of an agreement between Pakistan and Saudi air services to improve the aviation services in the country.

During the cabinet meeting, the Civil Aviation Authority also briefed the ministers that in future there would be no need to get a no-objection certificate for high-rise buildings near the airports, saying such a move would attract investments.

Addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives to the ministries and divisions to complete the process of recruitment on 129,301 vacant posts within four months.

She said the government will not lay off the public sector employees, as the PTI believed in giving employment opportunities to people.

The prime minister directed the ministries and divisions to dispose of all the pending cases of civil servants as per rules and regulations, penalty measures, seniority, promotions and other matters within the period of three months.

He gave the directions after a briefing in which it was told that 106,343 cases of employees were pending in the ministries and divisions for the last three decades.

Firdous said the meeting was also informed that 37 million items, including 6,000 official vehicles, of various government departments, had been worn out, but no practical steps had been taken to dispose them of.

The prime minister tasked the PM’s Delivery Unit to pursue all the relevant ministries to resolve all the pending cases within 45 days, she added.

She said the cabinet gave approval to the proposal for structural and organizational reforms of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

It noted that restructuring of the ministry was imperative to fulfill the government’s vision of correcting the imbalance in technical and administrative positions from existing 80 per cent staff having no health background to 70 per cent technical staff and 30 per cent administrative ones.

In line with the best international practices, she said, the cabinet approved in principle to change the name of the ministry to the Ministry of Health and Population. As part of the reforms, a completely new organogram had been evolved, with key positions filled by technical experts alongside civil servants in high administrative positions that would foster an enabling role for the ministry to function effectively and transparently, she added.

A new cadre for health among the Civil Services of Pakistan was approved by the cabinet, under which civil servants would be trained for the newly reformed health ministry, further enhancing its performance, the SAPM said.

Firdous said the cabinet also gave approval for launch of inquiry against five homeopathic colleges.

The cabinet has postponed the matter related to the appointment of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) chief executive officer (CEO), however, the appointments on the positions were approved including Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) director-general, production control member of Heavy Industries Taxila and in-charge member in Karachi Secretariat of Pakistan Ombudsman.

Firdous said the Power Ministry presented a plan to the cabinet, under which the electricity consumers would soon get relief in bills.