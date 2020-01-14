Army top brass slams ‘irresponsible Indian rhetoric’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has condemned the recent provocative statements by Indian military, terming them “irresponsible rhetoric” which could have implications on regional peace and stability.

The remarks were made in the 228th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided over by army chief General at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane – who earlier this month threatened to carry out “preemptive strikes” in Pakistan – said on Saturday that the Indian army would take steps to take control of AJK if the Indian government gave such an order.

The forum, the communiqué added, also reviewed geo-strategic, regional and national security environment.

CCC. Geo strat, regional & national security envmt reviewed. IS, situation along bdrs, LOC and IOJ&K discussed. Forum reviewed evolving security situation in the Middle East with reference to US-Iran stand off and it’s implications on regional peace and stability.(1/2). pic.twitter.com/kwRERDCOxQ — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 14, 2020

Internal security, situation along borders, the Line of Control, Indian Occupied Kashmir as well as the evolving situation in the Middle East with reference to US-Iran relations following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes, also came under discussion.

“Pakistan is one of the lead participations with significant contributions towards peace and stability efforts in the region, the military’s media wing quoted the army chief as saying. “We shall continue to play our responsible and positive role towards this end without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at whatever cost.”

Pakistan has urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid taking any further escalatory steps to defuse tensions in the Middle East.