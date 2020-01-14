‘All parliamentary procedures followed while humiliating ourselves,’ Bilawal reassures supporters

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reassured his party’s supporters and ‘those battling for parliamentary supremacy’ that the PPP ensured that all parliamentary procedures were followed in the National Assembly and Senate before the two houses collectively humiliated themselves.

Taking to Twitter, after the amendment to the Pakistan Army Act was successfully passed Bilawal reminded critics of the development of the triumphs that they were overlooking.

“When I landed in Islamabad the PMLN & PTI had agreed to humiliate themselves, ignoring us, and more importantly the parliamentary procedure, by not even circulating the humiliation to all members or sending it for committee oversight,” the PPP chairperson tweeted.

“I’m pleased that it was agreed that the humiliation passed through NA committee, was reviewed by Senate committee, and followed procedure of both houses. This is a positive that parliament that has been dormant for over a year woke up to humiliate itself.”

“All institutions that derive powers from humiliating us have asked us to do it to ourselves, accepting parliamentary supremacy. These are important victories for those who have always battled for

parliamentary supremacy and democracy. For, we followed all parliamentary procedures while humiliating ourselves.”