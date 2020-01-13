War mongering

There’s too much loose talk going on

The past week or so has been turbulent in so far as the safety and tranquillity of the Middle East is concerned, particularly the Iran-Iraq region. The elimination of the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, followed by Iranian strikes on US military bases located within Iraq has had its toll on regional peace. A massive escalation of tensions between the two countries was witnessed as calls and predictions of a conflict were made. The Iranians were furious over losing one of their biggest assets.

Contrary to popular expectations, US President Donald Trump did not respond irrationally to the strikes at US bases. Instead of declaring war on Iran, as would be expected from him, the President downplayed the strikes by stating that no loss was incurred and the strikes were merely a face-saving move on part of the Iranians. Nevertheless, the tensions were defused, for the time being, and no more calls of further action were initially made. But then again, the escalation witnessed the unfortunate and tragic shooting down of a commercial airliner by the Iranian military itself. The petty warmongering cost the lives of 176 individuals leaving behind an even number of devastated families. An event took place which calls into question the ability of the Iranian military to handle its own equipment. It was a human error, in this day and age, which cut short the lives of those ill-fated people aboard the downed plane, an act which should not go unpunished under any circumstances.

While the war hysteria died down in Iran, for the time being, another one is prepped up on our eastern border in the aftermath of the provocative statement issued by the Indian Army Chief. The commander of the Indian forces claimed to be ready to invade Azad Jammu and Kashmir, if given the order. The General probably intended to flex his muscles at the start of his tenure by issuing a threat to Pakistan, however his statement comes at a wrong time and without reason. The fire from the Iranian war hysteria has not even been reduced to ashes properly and the Indian general is ready to ignite a fire of his own. Issuing threats of invading AJK aptly reveals the crude mindset of the Indian leadership. In order to appeal to their domestic audience, they need to build a rhetoric against Pakistan and make wishful claims of invading Pakistani territory. Tensions between the two arch rivals already remain high following the annexation of occupied Kashmir by India. An attempt to further escalate the same would only jeopardise the South East Asian region and would do no good to anyone.

In the interest of world peace and in order to protect our future generations, the international community should dispel the notion of a conflict over trivial matters every now and then and in different parts of the world. The concept of war mongering should be abolished which can be effectively done by improving diplomatic ties between countries, irrespective of their relations. Any potential cause for conflict should be nipped in the bud and no statements of a fight should be issued. Pulling back on talk of war would be a great step towards ensuring peace for the future generations

Astonishingly, war has become the talk of the town for most. Be it the Americans, Iranians, Israelis or the Indians, the notion of conflict and fighting a war is projected by national leaders more often than ever. It is as if fighting a war is a game of football to be played for a fixed time which would lead to the better team emerging victorious. It seems that the consequences and the seriousness of even talking about war are not properly understood. War is no game which can be played by two or more players in order to choose a winner. Even the slightest mention of war seems as though a teenager was throwing a tantrum and remaining ever ready to fight over trivial matters. Recent years have embroiled the world into times of turmoil where different battles are being fought globally. Be it the fight against extremism or internal conflicts in a particular country, global safety remains at risk constantly.

World leaders, it appears, have forgotten the repercussions of war. There would be no winner in a full-scale conflict between two nations, especially if both possess a nuclear arsenal. The Indian Army Chief, in an attempt to gain domestic traction, should not issue irresponsible statements which would bring both countries to the brink of conflict. Though the DG ISPR in an apt and responsible statement has dismissed the statement of the Indian Army Chief, however it has become a common feature for these statements to be issued. Such statements come at the risk of hampering regional security and threaten the lives of the millions who reside here. Pakistan has already, in the past year, displayed its readiness and ability to respond to Indian aggression. In order to defend its sovereignty, Pakistan would respond to any sort of adventure by the Indians, but it would be in the interest of both countries for India to refrain from provoking Pakistan.

Lack of responsibility by military leaders in possession of nuclear weapons is alarming and daunting at the same time. What if a human error was to be made, similar to the Iranian downing of the commercial plane, whilst handling nuclear weapons? Who would then take and fix responsibility? Aren’t Hiroshima and Nagasaki enough to explain the impact of nuclear weapons? Or does the world need reminding? Unfortunately, the next use of nuclear weapons wouldn’t leave behind a lesson for the next generations. There would be nothing left to leave behind and there will be no next generation whenever the nukes are next used.

The world leaders need to comprehend the severity and sensitivity of these testing times and need to vilify all such statements which create and build up war hysteria. The Indian Chief’s irresponsible comments deserve to be condemned and reprimanded. He seeks to threaten regional peace, and this should not go unchecked.

In the interest of world peace and in order to protect our future generations, the international community should dispel the notion of a conflict over trivial matters every now and then and in different parts of the world. The concept of war mongering should be abolished which can be effectively done by improving diplomatic ties between countries, irrespective of their relations. Any potential cause for conflict should be nipped in the bud and no statements of a fight should be issued. Pulling back on talk of war would be a great step towards ensuring peace for the future generations.