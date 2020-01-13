Three JI leaders killed, two injured in car-trailer crash

SHAHDADPUR: Three leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) were killed and two others injured in a road accident near Bandhi town on Monday.

Five JI leaders in a car were going to Mehrabpur when their vehicle slipped due to rainfall and collided with a trailer near Bandhi. Those killed were identified as Azeem Baloch, JI’s Provincial Naib Amir; Irfan Badar Lakho; JI’s Mehrabpur Amir and local party activist Ghulam Rasool Arain. The injured include Hamadullah of Khadro town and Javed of Shahdadpur.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the Peoples Medical College Hospital Nawabshah for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.