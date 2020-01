RAJANPUR: At least three people died and five others injured when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain here on Monday.

Rescue sources said that heavy rain lashed different areas of the district resultantly dilapidated roof of a house located in suburbs of Ranjurpur suddenly came down.

Three people die in the incident while five others were seriously injured.

The local people on a self-help basis pulled the bodies and injured out from the rubble and shifted them to hospital