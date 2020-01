by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

A senior police officer on Monday committed suicide reportedly due to a family issue, according to reports.

According to reports, Senior Superintendent of Police Abrar Hussain Nekokara, who was currently serving as the principal of the Police Training School in Rawat, shot himself dead after a quarrel with his family members.

He had previously served as Chief Traffic Officer in Faisalabad and the District Police Officer in Khushab. He originally hailed from Chiniot.