PML-Q looking to make hay while the sun shines

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is making efforts to woo back its disgruntled ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), another key coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), has also stepped up efforts to pressurise the ruling party to fulfill their demands.

According to reports, senior members of the PTI and PML-Q will meet this week to discuss issues pertaining to the coalition government. The PML-Q leaders have already scheduled another meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar this week to hold consultation on provincial affairs.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the PML-Q has also been looking forward to the government for its implementation on the demands made by the allied party.

The party has demanded development packages for the constituencies it holds in the Punjab province. The demand was made during a recent meeting between the government committee under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and the PML-Q representatives.

The PML-Q had raised several issues relating to the public interest in the meeting with the government committee that had assured of a positive response in the next meeting.