PCB’s CFO Badar Khan steps down after 8-year stint

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Badar M. Khan has tendered his resignation after more than eight years in the role and will be departing at the end of the month, the cricket body announced on Monday.

“After serving under five PCB Chairmen since July 2011, it is now time to move on and explore other opportunities,” Khan was quoted as saying in the press release. “It has been a pleasure to be a part of the PCB and not only contribute [to] the financial and commercial growth of the company, but also meet and work alongside some of the best professionals.

“I want to thank all my past and present colleagues for their support and wish the PCB future success.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said Khan has been “an important member of the PCB Senior Management Team”. “On behalf of the PCB, I want to thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors,” he added.

The PCB will soon start the process to find Khan’s successor, the press release added.

In November last year, veteran PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Subhan Ahmed resigned from his post after reports about a conflict between Subhan and Mani had started making rounds in the media.