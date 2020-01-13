MYC terms assassination of Iran, Iraq’s top generals’ attack on entire Muslim world

–The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, other countries and end to the Yemen war was demanded

LAHORE: The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) on Monday, while strongly condemning the assassination of Iran and Iraq’s top generals on the order of US President Donald Trump, declared the American act as an attack on the entire Muslim world.

Held at Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) headquarters Mansoora, the MYC meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of 26 religious and religio-political parties noted that the attack was the continuation of Washington’s pro-terrorism policies and proof of its hostility against Muslim nations.

The meeting through a joint declaration demanded immediate withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries and end to the Yemen war.

Expressing concern on the Kashmir policy of the government, the MYC said the rulers deliberately abandoned the cause, allowing India to tighten its grip in the held region. It demanded the international community took action against the blatant human rights violations in the Indian held Kashmir, saying the Kashmirs be allowed to exercise their right to self determination granted to them by the UNO through different resolutions.

The meeting also criticised the government for skipping the Malaysian summit, stating the prime minister (PM) lost the trust of the friendly states through his act. The PTI government, it stated, was not only failing to develop an independent foreign policy but its domestic policies had also proved flawed. “Unemployment and inflation are hitting the masses badly. The prime minister’s claim to turn Pakistan a Madina-like-state proved a joke,” read the declaration.

It asked the government to avoid taking steps to curb the independence of religious seminaries in the country.

The meeting also demanded an end to discriminatory treatment with the Muslim minorities in different parts of the world. It condemned the illegal detention of Nigeria’s Muslim leader Ali Ibrahim Zakzaky.

JI chief Sirajul Haq, addressing the meeting, said that it had been proved now that mainstream political parties were on the same page and religious parties were playing the role of the real opposition in the country. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) criticism on each other was mere an eyewash,” he added.

Siraj asked the MYC to devise a strategy and give a direction to the nation to bring the country out of internal and external crises. He said the Kashmir Solidarity Day will be marked with full strength on February 5 from the platforms of the JI and MYC.

MYC President Sahibzada Abual Khair Dr Muhammad Zubair presided over the meeting while Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, Allama Arif Wahidi, Pir Haroon Gilani, Professor Ibrahim, Asadullah Bhutto, Hafiz Akif Saeed, Allma Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Pir Ghulam Rasool Awaisi and other attended.