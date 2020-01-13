Mubasher Lucman’s family transfers remaining amount to Fawad Chaudhry

The family of television anchor Mubasher Lucman transferred to science minister Fawad Chaudhry the amount on Saturday the remaining fifty percent of the amount settled between them.

“Thanks for executing the task that we had discussed on the 29th of last month,” read a text message from the family to the minister. “We have sent the balance to your account; please confirm.”

“Now that you have established a trust, we can now move on to the bigger task that we had hinted at,” continued the message.

“The payment will be greater for that, of course.” “Even though many have said that they would perform that task gladly, for free, but we feel that this is a serious matter that requires someone who has demonstrated that he could be trusted with this sort of thing.”

“We will text you a location where we can meet and discuss the specifics. Our only instruction: we don’t care if it is painful or painless; we only want it to be humiliating.”