More dengue cases detected in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as six more dengue fever cases were reported throughout Karachi megacity in the last 24-hours, taking the reported cases’ toll to 126 since 1st Jan 2020.

Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh has registered 06 more dengue fever cases in the city while no case was confirmed from the rest of the province.

In 2020, a total of 131 dengue cases were detected in Sindh province to date out of which, 126 happened in Karachi and one each from Hyderabad, Tharparkar), Shikarpur, Sukkur and Naushero Feroze.