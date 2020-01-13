Met Office forecasts rain

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has predicted rain on Tuesday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and said that the temperature will further drop.

On Monday, the residents of Lahore woke up to heavy spells of rain.

The Met Office recorded 0 degree Celsius in Islamabad while 4 degree Celsius in Rawalpindi and -2 degree Celsius in Murree. “The cold breeze in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was due to minus temperature in Murree,” said an official of the Met Office.

He said a strong westerly wave had entered Balochistan.

He said widespread rain is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in districts of Sindh and Punjab including Islamabad.

“Snowfall is also expected in hilly areas of Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,” he said.

The Met Office also issued flash floods warning for Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta and Awaran.

Due to the cloudy weather, the traditional winter specialties like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea and other items were in high demand.