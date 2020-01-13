KP’s merged areas’ development is top priority, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the development of merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bringing them at par with other parts of the country is the government’s top priority.

He was chairing a review meeting on the issues related to energy, higher education, health, and development projects of merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

The PM said some elements are trying to disturb the peace of these areas, but we have to defeat such elements by keeping the people of these areas informed about the development process.

He was apprised that the required funding from the Ministry of Finance has been ensured for development projects in the merged areas.

Regarding efforts to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the people of the merged areas, the Prime Minister was informed that the Ministry of Energy is paying special attention to strengthening the transmission infrastructure in these areas.

Talking about cleanliness in these areas, the Prime Minister directed the authorities to formulate a national policy in collaboration with provincial governments for solid waste management. He directed to complete the clean drinking water projects in these areas on a priority basis.

He also agreed with the proposal of the provincial government that ongoing sixteen development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be completed at the earliest.