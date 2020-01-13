Indian soldier ‘slips’ in Kashmir snow, lands in Pakistan: report

A junior officer of the Indian army posted in occupied Kashmir last week lost his footing in heavy snow and accidentally ‘slipped’ across the border into Pakistan, Khaleej Times has reported.

The officer, identified as Havaldar Rajendra Singh Negi, was on patrol duty in the Gulmarg area of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) when the ‘accident’ occurred, the publication said.

Negi’s family was left bereaved after his wife, Rajeshwari, received a phone call from the soldier’s unit telling her that Negi was missing and may have ended up in Pakistan, according to Khaleej Times.

The aggrieved family has demanded the Indian government to ensure his safe and early return.

Pakistani authorities have not yet commented on the matter or acknowledged that the soldier is in their custody.

According to the Indian Army, a search and rescue operation is underway and “all attempts” are being made to bring Negi back, the Gulf daily reported.

Negi, a resident of Ambiwala Sainik Colony in Dehradun, had joined the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002. He had arrived in Dehradun in October and was posted to the snowy area of Gulmarg in November.