Increasing number of beggars at Bahadurabad Chowrangi

Beggars have been a problem for a very long time but nowadays the number of beggars has increased in different parts of the city, particularly at Bahadurabad Chowrangi. They are found almost everywhere. The moment you come out of the shop they start chasing you and keep following.

This has a very negative impact on our society as beggars are also involved in criminal activities: they rob people in different ways. Moreover, this encourages others to enter into begging as it is an easy way to earn money. There are a lot of beggars who can work hard and earn money but choose to beg.

I urge the government to take strict action against this problem.

Alveena Rasheed Shaikh

Karachi