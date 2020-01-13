Four-year-old girl dies after falling from Islamabad airport’s 3rd floor

ISLAMABAD: A four-year-old girl died after falling from the third floor of Islamabad airport on Monday.

As per details, the incident took place on the third floor of the Islamabad airport where a four-year-old girl who came to the airport with her parents, fell.

She was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries.

PIMS spokesperson said the girl was brought dead to the hospital. “She died on the spot due to severe head injuries,” he continued.

In 2018, a passenger boarding bridge had collapsed at the Islamabad International Airport, however, no serious damage was reported.

According to reports, an unidentified man was injured after the aerobridge collapsed at the airport.

The new Islamabad airport was inaugurated on May 1, 2018, after months of delay. The new airport is located 30km away from central Islamabad, and its construction work had started in April 2007.