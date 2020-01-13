Doctor burned in acid attack

LAHORE: A homeopathic doctor was burned after unidentified culprits threw acid at him here in the provincial capital on Monday, police said.

According to details, homeo doctor Javed was present on his clinic in Nawankot when unknown accused barged into his clinic and threw acid at him.

Face and other body parts of Dr. Javed were scorched due to acid and the attackers fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment and the police after registering a case against unidentified culprits have started an investigation. CCTV footage was being acquired to identify and arrested the culprits involved in the acid attack.