Democratically elected party leader finally successful in years-long struggle against invisible forces 

DEMOCRATIC PARTY – After a struggle that encompassed almost the entirety of the latter half of the previous decade, the democratically elected leader of the party that claims to be the largest in the populous democratic country, finally triumphed in his struggle against invisible forces trying to snatch his mandate away from him.

The popularly elected president of the party, who came to the helm in 2017, has since been eying to implement his vision and policies, which the voters entrusted him to do. However, invisible forces inside his party and his family have since vied to undermine democracy by replacing him with a selected leader, with the chief selector making decisions that didn’t come under his jurisdiction.

Analysts see this development as a refreshing triumph of democracy in a party where democratic norms have often taken the backseat and authoritarian rulers have dictated their interests, often trampling over the popular sentiments of the voters.

Observers also believe that now with the democratically elected leader finally managing to implement his policies in the party that he rightfully, and democratically leads, the right precedent can be set for the future to help the party move on from its autocratic past and finally give respect to the vote.