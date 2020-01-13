Court extends Khawaja brothers’ judicial remand in Paragon City case

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 24 in Paragon Housing Society scam.

During the hearing, the court directed to hand over a copy of Society’s ex-director Qaisar Ameen Butt’s statement to the accused.

On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.

Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the case, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB and arrested in November last year. Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.

On December 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.