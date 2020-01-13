Choice of name

Sir, it is the right of an individual adult to choose for themselves any name that they think is appropriate for them to be identified. Nobody other than them has the right to call them by any other name. Even PM Imran Khan when he was addressed as Imran Niazi by the leader of the Opposition during the Joint Session of Parliament took exception to this and reminded him to address him as Imran Khan Niazi. The leader of Opposition replied appropriately and stated that in the future he will keep this in mind.

In all fairness, the same is right of Bilawal Zardari Bhutto or Maryam Nawaz to be addressed as they would like to be. It is unfortunate that even in the current tense conditions when India has annexed IOK and is constantly shelling across the Line of Control, the government and the opposition are not seen setting aside their political differences to stand united with one voice to support the people of Kashmir in their right to choose their own destiny.

As the sitting government in power, the onus of creating this unity falls on the PTI government more than it falls on opposition parties. Unfortunately, irresponsible spokespersons of Federal/Provincial Government continue to indulge in gerrymandering and calling opposition leaders names. This tit for tat squabble serves no purpose other than exposing the immaturity of those involved and can be construed as diverting the attention of people from real issues of national importance like Kashmir, the economy, trade imbalance etc.

Malik Tariq

Lahore