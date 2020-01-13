Brexit and Brexit only

As per the ongoing controversial procedures, Brexit means the withdrawal of the United Kingdom [UK] from the European Union [EU]. Accordingly, the UK has to take a final stand on Brexit by the end of January 2020 at the latest. With the aim of getting updates on such interesting news, I have been watching TV channels like CNN, BBC in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu besides encouraging others.

Meanwhile, the UK has been struggling a lot to find a quick fix to the political impasse created by the Brexit. In the world today, all countries have been doing the best to make the best of all the resources they have in order to achieve many milestones on the economic front. So separating a country from the union is indeed a Herculean task requiring great strategies coupled with strength to meet with future challenges.

That is how it will function or unfold in the future or this is all the UK and the EU have to go through predictably in the days to come.

In this context, all the policymakers and other politicos have their say on the whole Brexit process without endangering the economic growth of the region. Incidents like droughts and the Soviet Union collapse are all still fresh in memory.

The authorities concerned especially the Boris Johnson government should be careful of each political move in the matter of Brexit keeping the well-being of the people and the region intact.

P Senthil Saravaia Durai

Mumbai