4 dead, 4 injured in rain-related incidents

JAMPUR/SUKKUR: At least four people were killed and four others sustained wounds in two separate rain-related incidents in Jampur and Sukkur on Monday.

As per details, a roof of a dilapidated house situated in Dajil, Jampur collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in the death of three individuals.

The bodies and injured were moved to nearby medical facility by the rescue teams. The incident occurred due to continuous rainfall in the area., the rescue sources said.

In another incident, a girl lost her life and four others received injuries as a roof of a house collapsed in Sukkur’s area of New Pind. Rescue officials shifted the injured of the incident to Civil Hospital Sukkur.