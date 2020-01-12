The new normal

Amenable PTI replacements should worry the PM

The amendment in the Army Act– covering all three military forces- becoming a law without any major hiccups is bound to have wider political implications. A rare display of unanimity shown by both the major opposition parties’, the PPP (Pakistan Peoples party) and the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz), in the passage of the bills could not have been possible without a quid pro quo.

In fact, the roll back of some measures targeting the opposition had already started even before the former CJP (Chief Justice of Pakistan) Asif Saeed Khosa threw a spanner in the works last December by declaring the extension of the Army Chief for another three years null and void. In the absence of a law governing the extension of the Military Chief, he passed the buck to the parliament to legislate within six months on the matter. For the interim, the incumbent COAS (Chief of Army Staff) was granted an extension by the apex court.

The mastermind behind this rapprochement between the PML-N and the milt-establishment is perceived to be the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and president of the PML-N Shehbaz Sharif. What the younger Sharif had promised he has delivered in the emerging political scenario.

The three times Punjab Chief Minister is generally admired for his capabilities as the one who delivers on governance and development issues. His considered view that cohabitation rather than confrontation with the Army leadership was the only way forward is well known.

But where Sharif miserably failed in the past was to rein in his hawkish elder brother and belligerent niece, especially after the apex court ousted Nawaz Sharif. It is well known that ‘bhai Jan’ or ‘bao ji’ (as he is affectionately called by family members) is the one who calls the shots by virtue of being the architect of the PML-N machine and the main vote catcher.

The manner in which the elder Sharif was allowed to leave the country on medical grounds has raised many an eyebrows. Was his condition as bad as it was portrayed in the medical reports conveyed to the media by various medical boards?

Khan not entirely convinced, sent his trusted friend also heading the SKMCH (Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital) Dr Feisal Sultan to examine Sharif’s condition. The prime minister only relented after he finally confirmed that Sharif was in fact gravely ill.

For the first time in almost one and a half years since the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) assumed power, a modicum of a working relationship between the treasury benches and the opposition is in the offing

Later, once Sharif got away, it transpired that although needing urgent medical treatment by his doctors in London he was certainly not critical. Was the prime minster duped by doctored tests? Some allege, albeit without any empirical evidence, that the ubiquitous intelligence apparatus played a surreptitious role in tweaking the reports.

Unlike when Sharif was allowed to travel to London from his exile in Saudi Arabia by former strongman Pervez Musharraf to tend to his ostensibly ailing son, this time he delivered his part of the bargain. It was the PML-N supremo who summoned his stalwarts to London and after swearing them to secrecy, instructed them to support the Army Chief’s extension unequivocally in the ‘national interest’.

The other part of the bargain that daughter Maryam will not retaliate has also been kept. Now reportedly Shehbaz Sharif is manoeuvring behind the scenes that she also be allowed to join her ailing father in London. This is likely to happen.

For the first time in almost one and a half years since the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) assumed power, a modicum of a working relationship between the treasury benches and the opposition is in the offing. The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak are playing a key role in reaching out to the opposition.

There is convergence on some Ordinances to be made a law though passage from the parliament. The matter of appointing new members to the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) has also been resolved. Significantly, the government has assured the opposition that the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Amendment Ordinance 2019 will be made into law, incorporating some of the changes proposed by the opposition.

The NAB is the major victimisation tool that has been applied with impunity by the government and implicitly by the establishment against the opposition. The rank and file of both the PML-N and the PPP as a trade-off expect some respite from the shenanigans of NAB sleuths. Already there are some signs of that happening.

The NAB Ordinance 2019, apart from giving relief to bureaucracy, businessmen and industrialists is also partly applicable to politicians. Abdul Ghani Majeed, a director of Omni Group, who is the son of Zardari’s friend and alleged business associate Anwar Majeed, has already applied for acquittal in the fake bank accounts case. If that happens all the co-accused including Zardari, his prodigal and Faryal Talpur will go scot-free as well.

Remarks by judges of the Supreme Court and various High Courts in different cases have castigated NAB for its ruthless methods that militate against the very principles of rule of law and equity.

But the last straw was the edict of the CII (Council of Islamic ideology). Its head Dr Qibla Ayaz has termed several sections of the NAB law as un-Islamic.

According to him the option of plea bargain and turning suspects into approvers were against Shariah. Similarly, it has termed certain practices of NAB like handcuffing suspects and parading them on the media as inhuman.

The other day an apex court judge questioned the common practice followed by NAB of arresting a suspect first and later scouring for evidence as against all norms of justice and fair play.

By all accounts it seems that NAB’s goose is already cooked. The Army Chief a few months back invited businessmen from all over the country to hear their complaints. He delivered on his promise to amend the NAB law to exempt businessmen and bureaucrats from its wrath.

The higher judiciary and now CII as well are in unison. It will be interesting to watch how Khan will react, virtually being robbed of his crusade to put all corrupt politicians behind bars.

Some in the ruling party already surmise that even in the absence of an agreement with the opposition on how to castrate the accountability watchdog, relief will soon be coming through. Going slow on the cases against opposition stalwarts and granting bails hitherto denied will be the new normal.

Ironically through the brief crisis created as a result of the question of the extension of service chiefs being in a limbo for a few weeks, it is the COAS that has come out as the strongest. The chinks in the armour of both the PML-N and the PPP have been badly exposed.

Both the (opposition) parties’ anti-establishment rhetoric has taken a big hit. Neither can claim not to be following the diktats the military leadership. Shehbaz Sharif will be expecting some reward for services rendered. The ‘grand opposition alliance’ so assiduously nurtured by the maverick JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman can be pronounced as dead and buried in the process.

Khan, who has consistently been slipping in governance and failure to revive the economy, could be a major casualty. The year 2020 that he ironically claims the year of economic prosperity for the masses might inversely prove to be his nemesis. He is now on notice to deliver.

The PTI now has competition. There are others quite willing to do the bidding of the deep state.