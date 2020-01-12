Sindh human rights secy returns home after ‘mysterious’ disappearance

Sindh Secretary for Human Rights, Dr Badar Jamil Mandhro, who had ‘going missing’ in Karachi on Friday returned home on Sunday.

Ferozabad Station House Officer (SHO) Aurangzeb Khattak while speaking to local media on Sunday said that the senior officer’s wife had informed the police about her husband’s return early in the morning; however, it was added that Mandhro was reluctant to meet with the police.

Further, the family had not lodged any formal complaint with the police about his disappearance.

The police were told that he was not feeling well and will now try to interview the bureaucrat again on Monday.

Jameel faces corruption charges and has recently received a pre-arrest bail in a case related to the award of contracts.

On Friday, he left office and did not reach his house. There was no clue to his whereabouts. The family and police contacted him on the mobile phone but it was not responding.

On Saturday, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal had told the local media that Mandhro reportedly made telephone contact with his wife at around 2:30 am on the night between Friday and Saturday and told her that he was in Defence Housing Authority.

The DIG said that the police came to know about his disappearance on Saturday and they used technology to trace him. His mobile phone was traced to Nazimabad before being switched off there at around 4 am.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali had also taken notice of Jameel’s missing and had directed the Sindh IGP, Anti-Corruption Department and other law enforcement agencies to furnish a report about his missing status.

He had directed to ensure the missing minister’s recovery if he had been kidnapped or declare his arrest if he had been detained.