PPP, PML-N woo MQM-P after Siddiqui quits cabinet

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday supported Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for quitting the federal cabinet, saying the Karachi-based party should break ties with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its inability to fulfill promises.

In a rally, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah cautioned the MQM-P, saying it shouldn’t go back to the PTI government as the government would take U-turn on MQM-P demands again.

He said the government did not have any policy hence it was not possible for them to mend fences with any of the political parties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nafisa Shah said that it is time to see to what extent MQM is able to fulfill their promises. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wants MQM to take care of their voters, she said in a statement.

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government and PPP leader Saeed Ghani welcomed Siddiqui’s decision and said that the PTI government did not only make false promises with the general public, but they also deceived their own coalition partners.