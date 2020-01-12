﻿ Police constable ‘attacks’ DIG in Lahore | Pakistan Today

Police constable ‘attacks’ DIG in Lahore

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

A police constable allegedly attacked DIG Shahzad Aslam with a knife at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines in Lahore on Saturday night when the officer was out for a walk, said media reports on Sunday.

The police officer sustained injuries and was briefly shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of DIG Aslam against the said constable was arrested for an investigation into the incident. DIG Shahzad Aslam has been posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department.



