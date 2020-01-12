PIA cancels three flights due to flooding at Dubai airport

Three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights were cancelled as one of the world’s busiest airports in Dubai faced unprecedented heavy rain and flooding.

Earlier on Saturday, video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the Dubai airport’s runway area submerged.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, PK 214 flying from Dubai to Karachi, PK 212 from Dubai to Islamabad and PK 204 from Dubai to Lahore have been cancelled after water accumulated outside of Terminal 1.

“However, the flights will depart for Pakistan later in the day,” the spokesperson added.

He maintained that some of the passengers that were stranded overnight at Dubai International Airport were accommodated in hotel rooms and airport lounges.

The PIA CEO had taken notice of the situation and directed officials to take care of the stranded passengers.

The official Dubai Airports Twitter handle stated on Saturday that flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport.

They advised passengers to directly contact airlines for specific flight schedules.

Dubai airport is the base of airlines Emirates and flydubai.