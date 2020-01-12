Garbage problem in new Karachi Town

Sir, as a resident of North Karachi, I am writing this letter to complain to you about the garbage problem in our neighbourhood areas, especially in New Karachi. The garbage collection van does not come regularly. Because of this, the garbage is deposited on the road. After two days, it produces a bad smell that is harmful for us. Moreover, it attracts various insects and microorganisms. Sometimes, when the wind blows, garbage is dispersed on the entire lane, making the whole area untidy. There are also many areas where garbage is present in bulk and no one ever cleans it.

Furthermore, the drainage system often overflows, due to which mosquitoes cause several diseases like dengue and malaria. Due to this extreme problem, I am concerned about the safety of my family members and residents of the town. Through the columns of your esteemed daily I appeal to the concerned ministry to look into the matter and take steps to alleviate people’s troubles.

Muhammad Wajih Shamim

Karachi