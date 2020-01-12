Emergency imposed in Balochistan districts after snowfall; six killed

QUETTA: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday imposed emergency in seven districts of Balochistan following continuous heavy rain and snowfall across the province.

As per details, the PDMA has declared an emergency in Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and Kech districts of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan visited PDMA control room and inspected the arrangements of the current weather situation.

Balochistan receiving rain and snowfall while the met office has forecast chances of rain with occasional gusty winds in Karachi on Sunday.

Five passenger vehicles stranded at Kaachar area of Mashkel in Balochistan due to heavy rainfall. The vehicles carrying more than 25 passengers including women and children, reports said.

Moreover, snowfall blocked the highway from Mehtarzai to Zhob and several vehicles have stranded in the severe cold weather at the inter-provincial highway with dozens of passengers including women and children.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that the work has been underway to open the highway for traffic.

The met office has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over hills in Balochistan’s districts of Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sibbi, Loralai, Chaghi, Nokkundi, Makran, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech and Gawadar. Heavy fall is expected in Gawadar, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Turbat, Mastung and Kalat districts during the period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in districts of Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta and Awaran during Saturday (Night) and Sunday. Heavy snowfall is also expected in districts of Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin during the period, the weather department said.

SIX KILLED IN ZHOB: At least six people, including three women and an equal number of children, died when the roof of a house collapsed owing to heavy snowfall. Other members of the family who remained unhurt were rescued and shifted to a safe location, according to Levies officials. The roof of a room fell owing to excessive snowfall, killing all six members of a family.

An emergency has been imposed in the area. Levies officials said the danger of shanty houses or cottages collapsing due to the heavy snowfall existed.