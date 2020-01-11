Sindh Human Rights secretary goes missing

KARACHI: Sindh Human Rights Secretary Badar Jameel Mendhro has gone missing mysteriously, police said Saturday.

Jameel faces corruption charges and has recently received a pre-arrest bail in a case related to the award of contracts.

On Friday, he left office and did not reach his house. Since then, there is no clue to his whereabouts. The family and police contacted him on the mobile phone but it was not responding.

The police said the last location of his cellphone had been traced in the District Central of Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has taken notice of Jameel’s missing and had directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Anti-Corruption Department and other law enforcement agencies to furnish report about his missing.

He directed IGP Sindh to ensure Jameel’s recovery if he had been kidnapped or declare his arrest if he had been detained.