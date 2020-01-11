Shehbaz blasts PTI govt over ‘incompetence’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has destroyed the economy with its poor policies.

Speaking to media outside the Avenfield flats after seeing off former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai, Shehbaz said after the passage of bills that extended the tenure of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, it was now time to take stock of abysmal economic conditions of the country.

Shehbaz said that it is now time to move on from the topic as discussing a non-issue [of Gen Bajwa extension] will act as a distraction from the real issues of the country.

“The real issues facing Pakistan are poverty, unemployment, joblessness, and the healthcare crisis. Nawaz did the historic job of development to deal with the economic crisis within four months. He will be remembered for the development work, improving economy and dealing with the electricity crisis,” he added.

The former Punjab chief minister said that under the PTI government, all sectors of the economy stood destroyed and there seems to be no governance anywhere.

“PTI promised to provide five million homes and 10 million jobs but instead millions have lost jobs and homes and the government has no plan. We believe that the country is today gripped in foreign loans. I don’t just blame this government but the fact is that they have broken the record of all previous governments. Pakistan has not seen anything like what has happened under the 18 months of the PTI’s government,” he said.