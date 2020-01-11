Sanaullah shouldn’t mislead nation over drugs case, says Firdous

–PM’s aide says govt still reviewing application of Nawaz Sharif for extension in bail

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Rana Sanaullah demanded a judicial probe into his arrest over so-called drugs possession, Firdous Ashiq Awan, the chief government mouthpiece, asked the former not to “create the impression that he has been acquitted in a drug case against him”.

Talking at an event on Saturday, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Media Dr Awan took a jibe at Sanaullah, saying the trial has yet to be taken place.

“The trial is yet to take place, and the witnesses have yet to present evidence before the court which will then issue its verdict,” said Awan.

In reference to using the Holy Quran, she said the lawmaker should stop using the Quran for his publicity and to proclaim innocence because this would malign the country’s judicial system.

“There are tens of thousands of people who take a false oath on the Quran in courts on a daily basis,” Awan added.

“Rana Sanaullah sahib, you have been granted bail; the court has not declared you to be innocent,” she told the PML-N leader, alleging that he had been misleading the nation by claiming in his press conferences that he has been acquitted.

Awan said the government will continue its efforts to change the system which “protects the powerful” and accomplish its goal of a country that treats all its citizens without any discrimination.

The PM’s aide also spoke about the plea submitted by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif being treated in London for extension in his bail plea on account of ill health. She said the Punjab government was reviewing the application and would submit its response in a court of law which would then decide the matter.

“But you and I are both seeing the [blood] platelets are appearing to be stable in London’s atmosphere,” she said, questioning why the PML-N spokespersons have not been updating the nation on the PML-N supremo’s health.