RSS’ extremist ideology has taken over India, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) extremist ideology had taken over India.

In a tweet, the premier said that the RSS had taken over a nuclear-armed country of a billion people. “It is an ideology based on racial superiority and hatred of Muslims and all minorities. Whenever this genie has come out of the bottle, it has always led to bloodshed,” he said.

Imran Khan also shared an article carried by The Times titled “India is a Hindu state now – We are second-class citizens.”

It has been 160 days since India calmed down upon occupied Kashmir and revoked its special status.

Imran had last week maintained the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims was part of its agenda.

“RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attack,” he had said.