PML-N regrets ‘undue haste’ over extension bills

–Rana Sanaullah says party shouldn’t have become part of govt’s ‘undue haste’ over legislation pertaining to armed forces

–Says PML-N still stands for ‘civilian supremacy’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Saturday regretted exhibiting “undue haste” over the legislation pertaining to the tenure of the services’ chiefs, terming the party’s hurried support for the laws “a bit of an error”.

In a press conference, the lawmaker, who is out on bail in a narcotics case, said the PML-N shouldn’t have “become a part of government’s undue haste”, claiming the party still stuck to its stance of civilian supremacy despite its support to the bills.

The PML-N leader went on to justify that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to give the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an extension had not been contested by major political parties.

“This government’s failure to follow the procedural requirement is the reason that the amendments became controversial. It was not our party or anyone else who had a part to play in that,” he said.

“Had there not been undue haste in taking this decision […] and our parliamentary party also became part of that undue haste which, we believe […] was a bit of an error. We should not have become a part of the government’s undue haste, instead, we should have stopped it,” he said.

“In the message he sent, Nawaz Sharif said that ‘do not become a part of undue haste which makes it look like this parliament has become a rubberstamp’.”

“A lot of people were surprised by the decision of the ruling party to convene an emergency session of the parliament to pass the Army Act amendments. Upon further inquiries, it was conveyed that the amendments had to be passed in a single day,” Sanaullah claimed.

“Our parliamentary party also became a part of this undue haste. Our party has realised this as a political shortcoming on our part. We should not have become a part of this undue haste, but rather we should have stopped it,” the former provincial minister added.

The party leader said that those criticising the party’s conduct on the legislation were not the workers of the PML-N.

Earlier this week, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence unanimously approved the three bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs and the chairman of joint chiefs of staff committee. They were then tabled in the National Assembly and were passed even though religious party members, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-i-Islami and representatives from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), walked out of the NA declaring the lower house to be “fake”.

The bills were then forwarded to the Senate, where they were passed in less than 30 minutes.

As per the amendments approved by both houses of Parliament, the appointment of the services chiefs and chairman, joint chiefs of the staff committee would be the prerogative of the prime minister and his decision to appoint, reappoint or extend the tenures of the chiefs and the chairman cannot be challenged in any court of law.

The upper age limit for a four-star appointment has been fixed at 64 years in case of reappointment and extension, otherwise the officer will retire at the age of 60 years.

The bills were moved by the government in the wake of a Supreme Court order issued in November last year, in which a three-judge bench had ruled that the parliament should pass legislation that would provide “certainty and predictability” to the post of the Chief of Army Staff for all times to come. The verdict was issued in a case pertaining to the prime minister’s decision to grant a three-year extension to the incumbent army chief.