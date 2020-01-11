PM Khan instructs planet Earth to complete rotation around its axis within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Adding to his global significance and reach with every passing day, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday asked planet Earth to complete one rotation around its axis within an allotted time of 24 hours.

“I have asked Earth to rotate once in 24 hours with respect to the Sun and once every 23 hours, 56 minutes, and 4 seconds with respect to other, distant, stars,” PM Khan tweeted.

“I have also asked the Earth’s axis of rotation to meet its surface at the North Pole and intersect its surface in Antarctica at the South Pole,” he added.

According to diplomatic sources, the PM has also asked representatives of planet Earth to meet their counterparts from other planets, and convey a clear message that the planet was ready to play its role for peace by completing its rotation on time.

Analysts see this as the latest manifestation of Imran Khan’s proactive diplomacy having now evolved from the leader of Pakistan to being the leader of the entire planet.

“This shows the determination and self-belief of the man. Soon he will improve the relations with aliens,” noted senior analyst Moeed Pirzada