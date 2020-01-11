Karzai visits Nawaz, says happy to see him in ‘good health’

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Saturday said he was happy to see former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif in “good health”.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo at his London residence where he had gone to inquire after the latter’s health, Karzai said that Nawaz had been “extremely kind” to him during his visits to Pakistan and on his visits to Afghanistan.

“I was happy to see him in good health,” the former Afghan president said, adding that Nawaz had expressed his gratitude to him for inquiring about his health.

Karzai was received by Nawaz’s sons Hussain and Hassan upon his arrival at Avenfield House. The former premier’s brother, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, and his sons were present during the meeting with the former Afghan president.

Nawaz had arrived in London on Nov 19, along with his brother Shehbaz after the government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds. Nawaz and members of his family have consulted with several doctors, including those who specialise in cardiac issues and immune disorders. He had arrived in London three weeks after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al Azizia case on medical grounds.