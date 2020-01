PESHAWAR: A woman died while three others were injured when the CNG cylinder of a car exploded during refilling here in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to details, during refilling at CNG station in the Khazana area of Peshawar, the substandard kit went off with a big bang due to which back portion of the car was adversely damaged.

A woman died in the explosion while three others including an employee of the CNG station were injured and shifted to hospital treatment.