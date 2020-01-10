Two killed, 11 injured over property dispute in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: At least two people were killed and 11 others injured in an armed clash between two brothers over a property dispute here on Friday, police said.

According to details, ex UC chairman Chaudhry Afzal and his brother Riasat, hailing from Gilgitian Wanda police station jurisdiction Gujranwala, were in old dispute over ownership of inherited property.

The two brothers exchange fire in which Chaudhry Afzal, Arshad Wahila were killed while 11 others were injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment where some more wounded people were stated to be in a precarious condition.