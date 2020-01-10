PM Imran inaugurates Azakhel dry port

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Azakhel dry port in the Nowshera district on Friday. The dry port that has been completed at a cost of Rs510 million and is expected to boost trade and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, who hails from Nowshera, pointed out some issues that the people of Azakhel have which the railway ministry and the prime minister could resolve.

“The Rs510 million Azakhel dry port project will promote business and trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference at the Pakistan Railways Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headquarters.

The minister said he was hopeful that the Pakistan Railways would become a profitable organisation within four years. He said the federal government had planned mega projects to strengthen and increase railway connectivity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ahmad said the Peshawar-Jalalabad railway project would connect Pakistan with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics and turn the province into a hub of trade, business and investment.

He said the proposed railway track would pass through the Loi Shalman area of Khyber tribal district, mountainous terrains and beautiful landscapes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and thus, promoting tourism.

Minister said one or two new trains on the Peshawar-Karachi route planned. He disclosed that feasibility studies and PC-I of the project was being prepared, while Afghanistan had shown keen interest in it.

“The project had so far got Rs60 million,” he said.

He said the government had decided to open the Nowshera-Dargai railways section, which would help promote tourism in Malakand division, including Swat, Dir, Chitral and Buner districts.