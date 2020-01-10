National interests and the US-Iran crisis

There are enough issues at home

By: Abdul Rahman Malik

Ever since the PTI came into power on the slogans of retrieving looted wealth from politicos and forwarding the accountability process and stabilizing the economy by structural and institutional reforms, it has succeeded in putting bigwigs behind bars but retrieving looted wealth is still a big ask.

Despite a year and a half in office, the government is still unclear about the goal of providing the nation with a clear roadmap to success. So far the government presents a dismal picture both on the legislative and economic fronts despite the IMF bailout package and overcoming the current account deficit and raising reserves through support from Saudi Arabia, China and UAE.

Foreign policy needs to be crafted according to a strategic vision. Senior diplomats think it needs to hyperactive, given the geostrategic location of Pakistan.

At present, there is a trust deficit in US-Pakistan Relations though Pakistan has played a pivotal role in the Afghan peace process, resulting in the beginning of US-Taliban dialogue. Pakistan has played its part by bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table, and it is now the USA’s turn to further the dialogue process and strike a peace deal.

Pakistan should remain away from the conflict and continue efforts for peace, and should not provide its bases to be used against Iran since it has already experienced a tragic APS attack and cannot afford to have more such

The recent blunder of the government not to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit will cost Pakistan heavily, especially in terms of winning support for the Kashmiris oppressed by the Modi regime. Despite India’s 160 days of Kashmir lockdown, the government has not been able to put pressure on it through effective diplomacy to ease the tensions and getting support against its altering of Kashmir’s special status and annexing it with India.

India even went one step further by passing the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment. The controversial Act was criticized heavily and thousands of people have taken to streets against it.

The spokespersons of the gvernment have sunk its very ship by making irresponsible and illogical statements on court judgments and in Parliament, especially for the opposition, creating hurdles in the legislative process.

They have struck the ship of Government in the quagmire of political crisis by their stubborn-ness to the opposition in not seeking help for legislation or for ending the economic crisis, especially the inflation that has made people fed up with the current Government.

People will be distancing their support if the situation worsens. The PTI’s current team is a group of incompetent individuals who only repeat the statements given by their cabinet members.

It is a pity that Imran Khan has been kept in limbo by cabinet members while the coalition may have cracks in coming days if this stubborn attitude continues to prevail. This practice will ultimately sabotage the Kashmir cause since India took the fullest advantage of disintegration in Pakistani power politics.

The heads of mainstream parties such as the PML(N) and the PPP were in jail until released on bail on medical grounds. PML(N) leaders Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif are in London for the former’s treatment. Nawaz’s critical health may be just an excuse, as PTI leaders say, since they wanted to get rid of sentences and trials. The Government stuck to denying any NRO had been given or leniency shown, though some analysts called it a secret deal.

The PTI Government seemed in trouble to bring an amendment in the Army Act through either an Act or an amendment in the Constitution. For amending the Constitution, it required a two-thirds majority which would have compelled the Government to approach the opposition for support, which so far it does not seem to be in the mood to do, since it calls them corrupt and looters.

The PPP may cooperate with the Government in the amendment of the Constitution, but not on the 18th Amendment that guarantees complete autonomy to the provinces as some ministries such as health, education, local Government and so on, have been devolved to the provinces after the passage of the 18th Amendment during the PPP regime.

Luckily, the Government succeeded in passing the act to amend the Army, The Navy and The Air Force Chiefs appointment, reappointment tenure or extension rules.

Since it was a national security issue, none of the members of Parliament from both government and opposition benches objected to the Bill or introduced amendments as Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had requested the members not to make the issue controversial.

The bill was approved by the Defence standing committee first and later it was passed by the parliamentarians unanimously. The Government was able to adopt the bill and the opposition with heavy heart supported the bill for national security given the existing internal and external threats especially the standoff with India.

The bill after getting passed from Upper House was enacted as law and could not be challengeable in the court. The opposition support might have given relief to the Government since it was under heavy pressure to amend the Army Act within six months timeframe given by outgoing Chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

All the Opposition parties supported the Bill except the JUI(F) and the Jamaat Islami, since it was very important for national security in existing circumstances. COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has played a key role in eradicating terrorism and for Afghan peace, as well as security in the region.

All the parties wanted him to continue his mission against anti-state elements and fulfil the task of maintaining peace in the region, especially striking of the peace deal between the USA and the Taliban. The Opposition understood the sensitivity of the issue and cooperated beyond expectation, and hence, deserves all praise for displaying sensibility and maturity. Though the Government used derogatory language for the opposition parties and questioned the loyalty of the ailing Nawaz and Zardari for the national cause, they expressed a united voice and cooperated with the Government.

Likewise, the Government should be polite to the opposition and engage them to address the economic woes Pakistan faces. Everyone believes that personal grudges are secondary but homeland security and economic prosperity are primary factors to be addressed, and a joint platform be formed to take Pakistan out of the economic quagmire, control rising inflation and commodity prices, especially daily use items.

Extending a hand for the sake of the country will not make the government stand down. All that is needed is to set ego aside. Opposition support must be sought on the amendment of the NAB ordinance.

If the government goes harder, it will not be able to legislate on key issues. Pakistan cannot afford either derailment of democracy or early elections, given the economic and strategic factors, especially the US-Iran standoff over the assassination of Gen Qassem Suleimani.

Indian atrocities in Kashmir have no bounds and the prolonged lockdown has brought the Valley to a standstill. The Kashmir cause has been affected owing to the attitude of government to the opposition that has weakened the united voice for the Kashmir cause.

The USA approaching Pakistan for Middle East crisis has increased the geostrategic importance of Pakistan since Pakistan enjoys good relations with Iran and the USA. US Secretary of State Mark Pompeo’s call to General Bajwa confirms that the USA wants Pakistan to play a role.

Despite the US-Iran escalation, defense and security analysts have rejected a war since what Iran did to take revenge, to satisfy the Iranian people demanding revenge. Pakistan needs to be very careful not be the part of conflict since it has already paid a heavy price by supporting the USA during the Afghan war by providing airbases under the Musharraf regime. The conditions in the Middle East are very critical since the Iraqi Parliament has passed a resolution asking the US to leave Iraq as the strike was against the sovereignty of Iraq and a grave violation of international law.

US President Donald Trump is being heavily criticized by his party leaders since both Republicans and Democrats termed the strike a big mistake as the evidence was not provided that General Suleimani was an imminent threat to the USA.

Trump made it clear that despite missile strikes by Iran on two military bases there were no causalities and hinted that the USA would not engage in war with Iran. On the contrary, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini has made it clear that Iran would not halt strikes until US forces left Iraq and anti-Iran sanctions were lifted.

Pakistan should remain away from the conflict and continue efforts for peace, and should not provide its bases to be used against Iran since it has already experienced a tragic APS attack and cannot afford to have more such.

The Government must engage security, defence and foreign policy experts, and senior diplomats from both Government and Opposition Parties to devise a national policy for terms of engagement with the USA so that Pakistan may not face any diplomatic issues, as in the past that affected our ties with neighbouring country Afghanistan.