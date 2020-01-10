National Assembly approves Zainab Alert Bill for missing children

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday approved the proposed Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill, 2019, making it mandatory for police officers to take action in a child abuse case within two hours of it being reported.

The bill – which was passed exactly two years after the body of nine-year-old Zainab Ansari, a rape-murder victim, was found in Kasur in 2018 – was presented by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in June last year.

Zainab’s rape and murder in 2018 had sparked outrage and protests across the country after she was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9, 2018. Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10-kilometer radius in the city over a 12-month period.

In August 2019, a parliamentary committee deferred the passage of Zainab Alert Bill with directions to the government to rationalise the “extreme” punishment proposed for sexual assault against children.

All members of the committee, except a few, had opposed rigorous imprisonment until death for the sexual assault of children. Others had said that rigorous imprisonment with a death sentence was a fitting punishment for individuals sexually assaulting minor children.

Under the bill passed on Friday, the maximum sentence handed down to perpetrators of child sexual abuse will be life imprisonment with a fine of Rs1 million while the minimum sentence will be 10 years.

Further, a helpline will also be established to report missing children while an agency, for issuing an alert for missing children, will also be set up.

The bill also proposes taking action against police officials who cause unnecessary delay in investigating such cases, adding that those who fail to respond to the alert within two hours may also face action.

Speaking during the session, Federal Planning, Development and Reforms Minister Asad Umar said that all cases involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of minor children will be required to complete investigations within three months.

Taking to Twitter, Umar expressed the hope that the bill is also passed in the Senate, adding that protecting the country’s minor children should be the responsibility of the country’s lawmakers as well of the state.

زینب الرٹ بل جو میں نے پچھلی اسمبلی میں پیش کیا تھا لیکن اس اسمبلی کی مدت میں پاس نہ ہو سکا ، آج پارلیمان نے متفقہ طور پر منظور کر لیا. امید ہے سینیٹ بھی اس قانون کو جلد منظور کرے گی. اس ملک کے معصوم بچوں کی حفاظت پارلیمان اور حکومت کی اوّلین زمہ داری ہونی چاہیے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 10, 2020

Once the bill is passed by the Senate, it will pave the way for setting up Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency where missing child cases will be reported and which will generate an automatic alert.