Man arrested for killing daughter for honor

SHEIKHUPURA: The police resolved a blind murder case and arrested father of the deceased teenage girl who was killed for honour.

According to SHO Afzal Dogar, the body of 15-year-old Mehwish, a student of grade IV, was recovered near Khanpur Canal eight days ago.

However, the police said, the relatives of deceased complained to police that Mahwish, who was mentally retarded, was missing.

The police arrested the father of Mehwish who during investigation admitted that he killed his daughter for honour and threw her body near Khanpur Canal.

Police registered a case against the murderer and started further investigation.