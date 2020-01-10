Must avoid pitfalls of the past

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s launch of the Hunarmand Jawan programme is aimed at a very sensitive audience: young people. The programme will put Rs 30 billion over the next four years into vocational training involving 170,000 young people in the first year. That is commendable, and seems designed to lock in support among a group that will probably be voting for the next half-century. After all, the PTI did come to power as the party of youth, and there was a loud claim that party chief Imran Khan provided an attractive alternative to the young voter. Politics aside, the burgeoning population includes a large number of new entrants into the job market. Unfortunately, too many young people, even those fortunate enough to have attended school, are entering the job market without the skills necessary for success. Also important, and addressed by the new programme, has been the question of starting a business as opposed to getting a job, as well as mainstreaming madrassahs. Even more than getting a job, starting a business demands vocational skills.

However, there are some dangers. First, it should be remembered that there have been such programmes ever since the Ayub era. All such programmes have collapsed. This programme will have to avoid the pitfalls behind this, and will have to establish some permanency somehow. Another problem is that a large sum of money is involved, so it is likely that unsavoury characters will try to make some of the funds flow their way. Most important will be to avoid turning the programme into some form of reward to the party faithful, which has been how youth programmes have degenerated in the past.

Another source of resistance is likely to the religious parties which have always put themselves forward as defenders of the rights of madrassahs. Madrassahs are key to the programme, with 70 targeted to be given smart classrooms, and this might prove the path through which opponents might try to raise resistance This will be despite the fact that this mainstreaming of madrassahs will put to rest a controversy that has lasted for decades now, over how madrassah students are to be made useful members of society.