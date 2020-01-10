Govt, Opp agree to recommend new names for CEC

–Both sides will forward new nominees to parliamentary committee in next few days

ISLAMABAD: The deadlock between the government and opposition parties over the appointment of the Chief Election Commission (CEC) has ended as both sides have agreed to recommend new names.

According to informed sources, the government and opposition have withdrawn the names that were proposed earlier and will now forward new nominees to the parliamentary committee in the next few days.

A parliamentary committee meeting is expected next week for the appointments of the CEC and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

It has been learnt that the government has prepared an initial eight-name list for the CEC and their track records are being checked under scrutiny process.

The government had earlier proposed the names of Babar Yaqoob Fateh, Arif Khan and Fazal Abbas Maken while the opposition had recommended Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar for the top position at the election watchdog.

On Dec 31, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted 15 more days to the federal government for the appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

During the hearing, the court was told that several members of parliamentary committee were unable to attend the meeting on Monday due to dense fog. The rules formed by the previous committee are not suitable in current scenario, legal adviser said.

The IHC chief justice said the court can only expect that the opposition leaders and Prime Minister Imran Khan jointly select names for the posts. Only parliamentary committee can change the rules, he asserted.

The legal adviser said that parliament has ability to handle the situation if it commits any mistake over which, the CJ said that National Assembly should not do any mistake as it is representative of 22 crore people.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till January 15.

The ECP disposed of over 100 pending cases during the year 2019. It also held elections for the 16 provincial seats in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and published a report on the 2018 General Elections as well as all the details of its next five-year plan until 2023. In addition, it sent its annual performance report to parliament for the first time.

However, the appointments of two Election Commission members, those from Sindh and Balochistan, could not be made in 2019, a year in which the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commission Secretary also retired. In short, the year 2019 has been a busy year for the ECP.

The ECP has a five-member panel consisting of a member from each of the four provinces plus the Chief Election Commissioner. For eleven months now, however, it has been without its Sindh and Balochistan members. After the Chief Election Commissioner’s retirement, therefore, it has become dysfunctional with only two members currently on the panel.