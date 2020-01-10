Fiancee hired assassins to kill Sikh youth in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani Sikh youth, who was killed in Peshawar a few days ago, was gunned down at his fiancée’s behest, police said on Friday, confirming the latest development in an incident that was also highlighted by Indian media.

According to police, the fiancée was unhappy with the engagement and had, therefore, hired three assassins for Rs700,000. The suspects called the young man to Mardan, where they kidnapped and took him to a nearby colony and killed him.

Police also said the suspects shifted his body to Peshawar to remove any links to the murder. However, they added that the fiancée and all three assassins were arrested and the murder weapon recovered.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to convey its “strong rejection of baseless and fabricated Indian allegations concerning the Sikh community”, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

It had also strongly protested the Indian government’s “motivated and mischievous allegations” relating to the “targeted killing” of the Sikh man in Peshawar.

The statement said the allegations were the Indian government’s “desperate attempts” to divert the attention from the atrocities it was committing in occupied Kashmir.