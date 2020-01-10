Deadline for PML(N)-PPP-PTI-ANP merger extended to August 2020

The deadline for the mergers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Awami National Party has been extended till coming August due to lack of preparedness on part of the parties involved.

“Yes, I know there is a delay on our part but we shall try our best to tie up all the loose ends on our party’s end by the new date,” said Khwaja Asif, of the PML-N. “But in the period prior to that, the government and even the PTI can count on our support.”

“I am happy that all the political parties are on the same page when it comes to matters of national security, like the extension of the tenure of our armed forces chiefs,” said Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. “But since we are, Al-Hamdulillah, a national security state, the political parties have decided to come together, because all issues are national security issues.”

“Yes, there has been a delay because of the League and PPP, but this new extension of the deadline that has been given to us will help us,” she said. “We hope that by the first of August, the parties will be merged and we will celebrate a unified independence day.”